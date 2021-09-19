Justin Theroux's Dog Kuma Announces Her Own Instagram Page with Takeover of Dad's Account

Justin Theroux adopted the pit bull mix back in 2018 after she was rescued from a devastating hurricane aftermath and brought to a high-kill shelter

Kuma Theroux has officially joined Instagram!

On Saturday, Justin Theroux's adorable canine companion playfully took over her dad's Instagram account to announce that she now has her very own page on the social media app.

Sharing a set of photographs of herself, Kuma wrote alongside the series of shots, "INSTGRAM TAKEOWVER* iz KUMA 🐻 HER3 TO 📣 🙉AN0WNCE🦑 MY NEW 🥳🎉INSTA AKOUWNT 🦾✨@KUMATHEROUX !✨ 🐶."

"MY DAD has 1 MILLION 🤑🤑FULLOWERZ NAU S0 SAYD I CAN HAVE MY OUN P8YGE 🌈🦄 TO SHOW PEEBLE MORE DOGS 🐶 AND ABOUT MY LYF3 🖍✍️AMD PIBBULLS🦛🐘🦍!!!" she continued, later adding, "💗 TELL A FRAHNDs 💃TO FULLOW ME! THBAKS 👯‍♂️🐒🪵🥋."

Theroux, 50, adopted the pit bull mix back in 2018 after she was rescued from a devastating hurricane aftermath and originally brought to a high-kill shelter. He recently celebrated her "Gotcha Day" earlier this year in June.

Sharing a carousel of photos of the duo together, The Leftovers star began the caption of his tribute, writing, "I know you can't read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off me, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up."

"Reminding me to be playful. For showing patience. For not judging anyone, (except skateboards that you judge harshly). For showing kindness first, to literally everyone you meet. For being an exceptional (but not uncommon) Pitbull ambassador," he continued, also noting, "For helping save other Pittbulls [sic] like yourself by letting me tell people your story."

The proud dog dad also thanked "all the hands that cared for Kuma before I got there," adding, "And an extra special thanks to ALL who work in animal rescue (usually very quietly) who make Kuma's story possible for thousands of other animals every day. You are my heroes."

In April, Theroux spoke about his love for Kuma and his favorite pastime with his lovable dog while chatting with PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

"It's gonna sound slightly odd, but honestly, waking up with her," the actor revealed, "it's my favorite thing."

"Cause she'll lay there like this," he continued, imitating the pooch laying in bed. "She fully puts her head on the pillows, I mean she sleeps like people."