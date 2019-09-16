Does Sushi Have a Sibling? Justin Bieber Posts Instagram Featuring Mystery Kitten Named Tuna

Just weeks after welcoming Sushi the kitten home, it looks like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may have another little meower.

On Sunday, the couple posted the same live photo of their new kitten Sushi and another lookalike feline sitting side-by-side.

“SUSHI ON THE LEFT TUNA on the right,” Justin, 25, captioned the shot, seemingly to help viewers decipher which cat is the new pet they officially welcomed in late August.

Justin introduced Sushi to the world on August 24, when he posted videos of the kitten to his Instagram Stories.

“I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi 🍣 !!!,” the “I’m Sorry” singer excitedly wrote in one of the Instagram Stories. “I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it.”

The version of the Tuna and Sushi image that Baldwin, 22, posted to Instagram was captioned, “My babies sushi and tuna,” which makes it sound like the other spotted cat is here to stay.

Bieber and Baldwin, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, have a a full and furry house. Along with Sushi, the couple also recently adopted a puppy named Oscar in December.