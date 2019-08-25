Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Reveal the Many Nicknames for Their New Cat Sushi

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram. Inset: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has a new furry friend!

The pop star welcomed a new member to his family, sharing the first look at his new kitten on his Instagram Stories Sunday morning.

In the videos, the feisty, black-spotted kitten jumps and rolls around in Bieber’s room as the singer rested in bed. At one point, the cat pounces onto the remote changing the channel on the “Sorry” singer’s TV.

Bieber, 25, announced on Saturday that he would be adopting a new cat, sharing the news in a post on Instagram.

“I’m getting a cat tomorrow and The name will be sushi 🍣 !!!,” he excitedly wrote alongside a cartoon image of a cat. “I can call her sooosh Magooosh and I’m very happy about it.”

“I can also in a baby voice call her TOOSHIEEE BUM BUM or Shooshi wowl .. read it outloud how it’s spelt . Also sushi Poo.. or just TUNA,” he added.

His wife, Hailey Baldwin, seemed to be on board with the new addition, commenting “Tushi buns” and “Soosh soosh magooooooosh💕💕💕” on her hubby’s post.

RELATED: Meet Oscar Bieber! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Adopt an Adorable Puppy: ‘Our Dogson’

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

Some other celeb friends began to comment name suggestions as well. His former bodyguard Kenny Hamilton suggested, “Garfield Bieber” while Blake Kelly wrote, “The cats name is nacho gato ..call her nacho for short ..thank me later.”

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says He’s ‘Not in a Rush’ for Kids But Looks Forward to ‘Daddy Daughter Dates’

Sushi joins Baldwin, 22, and Bieber’s adorable dog, Oscar. In December — just three months after the happy couple secretly tied the knot in New York City — they adopted the small, fluffy dog, announcing his arrival on Instagram at the time.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Instagram

“Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar,” Bieber captioned a photo at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Jokes About Wife Hailey Baldwin Being His Biggest Fan: I Married ‘a Belieber’

For now, it appears pets will be the only new additions for Baldwin and Bieber. In a heartfelt post on Instagram in July, the singer revealed that while they wanted kids eventually, they love spending time with just one another as of late.

“Love dates with you baby,” the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Baldwin in Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”