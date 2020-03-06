Justin Bieber's Missing Cat Sushi Found After Three Weeks by Lifestyle Icon Sandra Lee

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's cats, Sushi and Tuna justin Bieber/Instagram. Inset: anthony Harvey/Getty Images

If cats have nine lives, Justin Bieber‘s cat Sushi thankfully has eight to go.

The feisty feline went missing several weeks ago, but was found Thursday night in Beverly Hills by lifestyle icon, Sandra Lee.

Lee wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that she was turning off her outside lights when she looked up and saw two eyes looking back at her. “The cat almost darted away, then all of a sudden was all over us,” she wrote. It was “so very thin, very emaciated but so sweet. And it was so beautiful … I was thinking … That is not an ordinary cat.”

Image zoom Lifestyle Icon Sandra Lee Todd Williamson/Getty

Lee found the animal’s collar and after feeding it three cans of tuna and a bowl of milk, got it to calm down enough she was able to check its tags. Calling the number listed, she didn’t know who she was talking to, but could tell he was grateful his pet was found.

“I thought the young man on the other end of the phone was going to either burst out in shrieks of joy or burst out in tears,” she wrote. “He was so happy, shocked and stunned.” Not long after, someone showed up to retrieve the animal — and only then did Lee realize whose pet she’d found.

Bieber, 26, and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, introduced Sushi in August — months later he was joined by a lookalike sibling named Tuna. Together, the animals have more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. Bieber and Baldwin also have a dog together, named Oscar.

On Friday morning Bieber posted about the incident on Instagram, saying that “after weeks passing by Hailey and I began to lose hope that our baby was gone.”

Lee’s call surprised the singer in that Sushi had made it “miles and miles away.” Now, “he looks extremely skinny and has a very sad [meow], he is home now safe and sound. Thank you god for protecting him!”

“I can’t even imagine what Sushi’s three weeks of hell running up and down Beverly Hills mountains were like,” Lee wrote, adding that the animal appeared to have a porcupine quill in his left side, which she removed, and something in his eye, too. “There are so many wild animals in the canyon and I cannot believe he survived.”

Lee believes Sushi likely encountered other humans while she was wandering the canyons, and hopes this story encourages people who see solo pets in places they shouldn’t be to step in and help. “If you see something, say something,” she shared, “and if you see something, do something.”