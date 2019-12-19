Amanda Seyfried and Jane Lynch Feed Their Pups This Healthy Dog Food, so Our Dogs Tried It

Image zoom Getty

My very first chore growing up was to feed the two family dogs. Every night for years, I filled their bowls to the brim with brown kibble, and they’d happily devour everything in minutes. So, when my boyfriend and I got a puppy, I expected it to be the same drill: I’d fill a bowl and he’d eat it up. Boy, was I wrong.

Riley is a very good boy, but he’s not food-motivated. He doesn’t get excited for breakfast or dinner, and he won’t finish his food if we aren’t within eyesight. Frankly, he’d much rather chew a bone or play with a ball.

After months of unsuccessfully experimenting with different brands of wet and dry food, my boyfriend eventually resorted to making Riley’s meals himself. Every Sunday, he’d cook rice, ground beef, and frozen veggies, then portion out the mixture for the week like a body-building meal prepper. Riley ate it, but I seriously questioned the sanity of spending an hour cooking dog food.

So when JustFoodForDogs offered to provide samples of their food, I was intrigued. Would this be good enough for my very picky pup? (Spoiler: 100 percent “Yes!”)

Made from restaurant-grade, USDA-certified ingredients — like spinach, brown rice, chicken, and beef — each recipe is developed by vets to be nutritionally balanced for pets. The food is prepared and minimally cooked (to keep as many of those nutrients as possible) in one of the brand’s four California kitchens, then the food is either frozen or packaged in shelf-stable, preservative-free PantryFresh containers.

JustFoodForDogs makes three categories of meals: daily food for healthy dogs and cats, prescription food for dogs with specific illnesses, and custom formulations for sick dogs and cats. The brand is the top vet-recommended fresh pet food on the market, thanks to extensive research proving the meals can boost a dog’s immune systems. (It’s also reportedly a favorite of celebrities like Sandra Bullock, Amanda Seyfried, and Jane Lynch.)

Riley tried out both the Chicken & White Rice and Lamb & Brown Rice meals and, while he cannot speak English, I believe he loved them. For the first time in his young life, he licked the bowl clean. And while a pouch of the food is $5.95 (a bit on the pricey side for 12.5-ounces of pet food), I’m definitely planning on stocking up for the weeks my boyfriend and I don’t feel like spending an hour cooking Riley’s dinner.

If your pup is as picky as mine, JustFoodForDogs may motivate them to lick their bowls clean, too. Scroll down for Riley’s favorites, or check out the brand’s entire selection here.

