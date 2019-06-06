This Anxiety Supplement for Dogs Will Get Your Pups Through July 4th Fireworks

One of the weirdest things about being a pet owner is: For how much we know about these little individuals we’re always with, there will be some things we can’t express to them. “I’ll be right back” is something they’ll never understand as they whimper by the door, and “July 4th is happening soon” is a reminder we just can’t relay. We can, however, prepare for situations we know will cause our dogs anxiety with certain supplies or supplements — as long as we trust they’re actually good for our beloved animals.

JustFoodForDogs, a company launched in 2011 that bills itself as “the first pet food brand to create fresh, human-grade food for pets in open-to-the-public kitchens,” recently released a new all-natural supplement called Calm ($44; justfoodfordogs.com). As the name suggests, JustFoodForDog’s product helps soothe frantic pets and only uses ingredients certified for human consumption.

The Calm supplement is a 100-percent natural mix of valerian root and passion flower, forming a natural sedative that can temper your dog during moments of high-stress, separation anxiety, mood changes, or irritability. The blend works to “naturally enhance and increase the function of GABA receptors in the brain; this helps calm the nervous system by reducing stress in situations that commonly cause tension,” JustFoodForDog’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Oscar E. Chavez explained to PEOPLE.

While making your pooch happy is a daily goal, now is a particularly optimal time to introduce a calming supplement into your pet’s daily diet. According to a company press release, “More dogs run away from home on the Fourth of July than any other time of the year due to the anxiety caused by holiday festivities, while others can be found scared and trembling at with fear at home.”

Dr. Chavez added, “If there was ever a day for preventative care when it comes to our beloved dogs, Fourth of July.”

What makes JustFoodForDogs’ dietary product different from what’s already on the market for pet anti-anxiety tools is that “it is recommended by veterinarians as a natural and effective option with predictable results,” Dr. Chavez told PEOPLE. “Many other forms of ‘natural’ calming agents either don’t work or have variable results and are not endorsed by veterinarians.”

To modulate strong emotional reactions, pet owners should introduce Calm into their dog’s diet at least five days before an upcoming stressful event or activity. While they come in capsules and your pet can take them in pill form, a possibly more convenient option is to open them up and mix them right into food.

As a testament to the brand’s desire to improve pets and owners lives, JustFoodForDogs will be giving away more than 100,000 samples of the Calm supplement at JustFoodForDogs kitchens and pantries and select Petco stores starting June 15 — giving you ample time to get your dog ready so you don’t have to whip out the ThunderShirt again.