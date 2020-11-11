The new puppy joins the actress and her husband's tiny pooch named Milly

Meet Hope! Julianne Moore Adopts Lab Mix Rescue Puppy: 'It Was Meant to Be'

Julianne Moore is welcoming a new furry family member.

On Tuesday, the Still Alice actress shared on Instagram that she and her husband Bart Freundlich adopted a 12-week-old lab mix named Cherry, who the pair later renamed Hope.

The star said that they adopted the puppy shortly after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were named the president and vice president-elect over the weekend.

Moore, 59, explained that she had applied last week to adopt a dog from Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue, a nonprofit foster-based rescue on Long Island, New York, and Michelle, a woman from the rescue, called to tell Moore her application had been accepted a few days later.

The actress said Michelle "noticed in our paperwork that we had owned a #labmix named Cherry" who died a year and a half ago.

Moore and Freundlich "finally felt ready to adopt another dog (although I thought we would adopt an older dog, not a puppy) and Michelle told me there just happened to be a 12-week-old #labmix named Cherry being fostered about 15 minutes from our house."

"We were late to our visit on Saturday morning because we were glued to the TV and felt elated when we drove to her foster home," the actress said.

Moore noted that the puppy was "so well cared for and loved" at the foster home.

"The puppy was gentle and friendly and named CHERRY 🍒 so we felt it was MEANT TO BE. We took her home and renamed her Hope, because it was such a hopeful day," she continued.

"We are so grateful to everyone who brought her to us - I love this organization, if you are looking for a special dog please know how much they care about their rescues," Moore added.

"We are lucky to have our Hope 💕," she concluded.

Alongside Moore's lengthy caption, she also included several shots of the puppy getting to know her new surroundings.

In the first photo, Moore is holding her tiny dog Milly while her husband cradles Hope in his arms. Milly and Hope were also shown bonding while laying out in the sun together and out for a hike.

Many of Moore's followers shared their excitement for the actress's new addition in the comments of her post.

"She’s so cute!!!!!😭" Kaitlyn Dever wrote, while The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden left a string of heart emojis.

"Such beauties #adoptdontshop 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," added Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski.

Ali Wentworth replied, "This is the sweetest thing ever!!!! Can’t wait to snuggle that baby!!!!!"

The rescue also shared Hope's story on Instagram, to which Moore replied that she was "so grateful to everyone who brought Hope to us!!!"