The Seinfeld alum appeared on May 20's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the program prepares for its final week on television

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Her Dog Is 'Very Good Friends' with Ellen DeGeneres' Canine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ellen DeGeneres are seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ellen DeGeneres are seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is feeling the puppy love!

On the May 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ends on May 26, the host sat down with friend Louis-Dreyfus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the Veep star's appearance, she and Ellen DeGeneres discussed something they both have in common — their dogs.

"We're neighbors, we live in the same town, and yet our dogs see each other more than we see each other," DeGeneres told the Seinfeld alum, 61.

"With frequency," Louis-Dreyfus agreed.

"Our dogs are on the beach together every week," DeGeneres, 64, said.

"It's incredible, and they're very good friends," Louis-Dreyfus said before a picture of the dogs appeared on the screen behind them.

The two then humorously disagreed over which dog is which as they both have similar-looking fluffy, brown canines. DeGeneres soon realized Louis-Dreyfus was right.

"I don't get to see her much," the Finding Nemo actress laughed.

Louis-Dreyfus explained that her dog, George, is a "pandemic puppy," so "he's very used to us being at home, and he's very attached."

She continued, "which is just fantastic until it's time to leave."

As an example, Louis-Dreyfus shared a recent incident in which she was getting ready for a trip to New York by packing up last-minute items. When she turned around from what she was doing, she found George sitting and "staring" at her.

"He knew what was going on," she said.

Louis-Dreyfus said, at the bottom of the stairs, she found her four-legged friend there waiting and staring yet again.

"As soon as I left, he had diarrhea, so it's perfect," the dog mom said.

During the interview, DeGeneres revealed that Louis-Dreyfus holds a record among other guests on the show.

"You have the record for cursing most on the show out of anyone we've ever had," DeGeneres said.

Earlier this month, it was announced that for the final episode of the popular talk show, DeGeneres would be welcoming back her very first guest — Jennifer Aniston, who appeared on the first episode in 2003.

Joining Aniston to help DeGeneres close her nearly two-decade-long chapter will be Pink, who wrote the show's Emmy-winning theme song.