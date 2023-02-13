Julia Fox Asks TikTok Followers for Help Rescuing 'Panting' Seagull She Found

The Uncut Gems actor tried to rescue an injured bird on Sunday and asked her followers for advice on TikTok

By
Published on February 13, 2023 05:13 PM
JULIA FOX
Julia Fox asked her TikTok followers for help as she attempted to rescue an injured seagull. Photo: Julia Fox/TikTok

Julia Fox — actor, model, and soon-to-be author — added animal rescuer to her resume.

Fox, 33, recently attempted to aid an injured seagull she found with the help of her social media following.

While the Uncut Gems star was unable to save the small animal, Fox gave her best effort and asked her TikTok followers to direct her to bird specialists.

On Sunday, Fox shared her first TikTok about the seagull, appropriately captioned "Help!". In the clip, she explains the circumstances surrounding her animal rescue mission to her 1.7 million followers.

"Hey guys, so funny question. We found this bird, we think it's a seagull," Fox says in the clip, showing the animal in a box. "We called 311, they don't wanna pick it up. So we're just wondering, anyone that's a specialist, if anyone knows anything about birds — in particular seagulls?"

Fox then pans her camera to the bird — who she and her friends call Lucy in the clip — and adds that the animal has been "panting." "She could walk but... I don't know. She doesn't look visibly injured," Fox says. "So we're just kind of confused. So, yeah, if anyone knows anything, please let me know. Thank you."

A few hours after her first seagull post, Fox shared an update with her fans via TikTok, opening the clip with the difficult news that "Lucy, unfortunately, did not make it."

"We watched her take her last breath and put her head down, and her body deflated, and she passed away," Fox shares in a follow-up social media post. "We still have no idea what could've been wrong with her. While she was in our care, she would not eat, she would not drink, she seemed really tired. Even when we went to pick her up, she kind of just let us, which is crazy. So you could tell she was at her wit's end. She didn't have any fight left in her, unfortunately."

"We still don't know what it is, why she was sick," Fox ends the video.

The actress also shared that she and her friends gave Lucy "a really beautiful funeral" with a "cute" ceremony in the park.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fox has been using TikTok to give fans an inside look into her everyday life — including a tour of her New York City apartment.

In late January, Fox shared a peek at what she called her "very underwhelming" living space, showing off her son Valentino's play area and stacks of shoeboxes in the kitchen — and addressed a mouse problem.

"I really wasn't expecting my apartment tour to go so viral, people are really freaking out over it," she added online after the video tour. "It's really just not that deep."

Related Articles
Brooklyn U-Haul crash
U-Haul Driver Strikes Multiple People in 'Violent Rampage' Before High-Speed Chase in Brooklyn: NYPD
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
Dog found in Travelers Rest reunited with owner after 7 years apart
New Mexico Dog Missing for 7 Years Found 1,700 Miles Away Walking Down South Carolina Road
dog found nailed in box recovers and adopted
Dog Abandoned in Sealed Wooden Box Officially Adopted by the Oklahoma Rescuer Who Saved Him
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' Couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Proud' of New NYC Home, Will Show It Off on Season 7
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre All Smiles as They Step Out Together Again in New York City
Gracie dog stuck in car rescued
14-Week-Old Puppy Rescued from Undercarriage of Car 'Without a Scratch' in Arizona
DJ D-Nice
Famed Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice Is 'So Excited' to Host In-Person Dance Party in Harlem in March
The Farmer's Dog Super Bowl commercial
The Farmer's Dog Creates 'Special' Super Bowl Ad to Show How Pups 'Make Our Lives Better'
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award Shortlist - World of the snow leopard by Sascha Fonseca, Germany
Stunning Photo of Rare Snow Leopard Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna
Mitch the dog finds forever home
Senior Rescue Dog Who Never Gave Up Gets Adopted After 7 Years at North Carolina Shelter
Times Square shooting
Shooting Near Times Square Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Dead
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos Was Once Accused of Stealing Puppies Days Before His Animal Charity Held Adoption Event