Omaha Zoo Announces the Death of Jontu the Rhino, Who Loved 'Mud Baths' and 'Hello Snorts'

"He was the best boy ... ever," a keeper at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said of Jontu, the greater one-horned rhino

By Kelli Bender
Published on April 4, 2023 09:20 AM
Jontu, a Greater one-horned rhino. rhino dies at Omaha Zoo.
Photo: Omaha Zoo

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved family members.

On April 1, the Nebraska zoo announced that its greater one-horned rhino, Jontu, died on March 28. According to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Jontu died from complications related to a gastrointestinal illness. He was 15.

The zoo's staff will remember Jontu for his calm attitude and gentle demeanor.

"He was the best boy… ever," Jami Ruether, a senior keeper at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said in a statement. "I will miss his hello snorts, giving him mud baths in the winter, training, and just overall, him. Jontu was a favorite and will be deeply missed."

"After spending most of his life in Omaha, Jontu was an incredible representative of Greater one-horned rhinos," Dan Cassidy, the vice president of animal management at the zoo, added.

Jontu moved to the Henry Doorly Zoo in May 2011 and was visited by millions of guests during his time at the zoo's Asian Highlands habitat.

Jontu, a Greater one-horned rhino. rhino dies at Omaha Zoo.
Omaha Zoo

Unfortunately, several weeks ago, keepers at the zoo noticed a change in Jontu's health. The zoo's veterinary and animal care teams started closely monitoring the animal and ultimately diagnosed the rhino with an inoperable partial intestinal obstruction. With no feasible treatment options and Jontu's health deteriorating, the Henry Doorly Zoo made the difficult choice to euthanize the rhino humanely.

"Jontu is a testament to the excellent quality care provided by both his animal care staff and the Veterinary team at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium," Dr. Taylor Yaw, the director of animal health for Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said. "I couldn't be prouder of our staff for all the procedures, diagnostics, consults, research, and care they have provided for Jontu during this tough time."

The adored rhino is survived by a son, Marshall, and a daughter, Joona. Marshall resides at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, while Joona lives at the Denver Zoo.

Greater one-horned rhinos are listed as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, but the good news is that the species numbers are increasing. Over 3,500 greater one-horned rhinos live in the wild.

