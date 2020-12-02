The Queer Eye star is a major proponent of animal adoption and says his "adopted animal family has given so much back"

Jonathan Van Ness Says His Life Is 'So Much Better' Because of His Pets: 'I Just Love Adopting'

When it comes to adopting animals, Jonathan Van Ness only has one response: Yasss!

The Queer Eye star, who's a proud pet parent to dog Pablo and four cats, Harry Larry, Liza, Matilda, and Genevieve, tells PEOPLE that he "loves adopting pets" as they have been such an integral part of his life.

The 33-year-old, who had only been a cat owner before adopting Pablo from an Austin, Texas shelter earlier this summer, says that cats especially have changed his life for the better.

"They've been such a huge part of my recovery and finding my way through my twenties, and finding my way to here," he says.

Van Ness adds while he "always wanted to have a puppers," he didn't have the "resources to be able to have a gigantic cat and dog family."

"Now I do and that's really fun," he says. "I just feel like shelters have given back so much to us and my adopted animal family has given so much back to me."

He adds, "My life has been so much better because I've had my animals in my life. I just love them so much."

As a major proponent of animal adoption, Van Ness is encouraging others to rescue pets as "there are just so many and they need homes."

"Everyone has their own journey and their own experience with adopting animals, but I just think, go for it. It's just so worth it," he says. "They bring so much to my life. Spending time with them has always been so much fun. They're all just such amazing little babies."

If adoption isn't an option, the hairdresser also says that donating to a shelter or fostering is "so amazing."

The self-care guru recently teamed up with Purina to develop tips for pet parents so they can share their appreciation for their own animals this holiday season.

"My pets have given me so much joy, especially this year, so I’m excited to share tips and treat suggestions with other pet owners that will show our pets love, comfort, and gratitude," Van Ness said in a press release.

The reality star and Purina senior pet behavior expert Dr. Annie Valuska, Ph.D. joined forces to develop a list of treat, gift, and activity ideas to help both cat and dog owners create meaningful moments with their pets.

"I think that these treats and the activities are something that people can use to just improve their relationship with [their pets] because we have all been spending a lot of time together," Van Ness tells PEOPLE.