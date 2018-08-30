Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness' Cat Dies: 'Loving You Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened'

Jonathan Van Ness, the perpetually sunny hairdresser from Netflix’s Queer Eye, is experiencing some personal rain clouds lately.

Van Ness, 31, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that his beloved 13-year-old cat Bug died.

“Loving you is the best thing that ever happened to me. Rest In Peace my beautiful baby, the world will never look quite the same to me without you in it,” the Queer Eye star posted along with a photo of himself hugging the black cat.

Van Ness followed up his initial announcement with a thank you to his fans on Instagram for their support following Bug’s death.

“Thanks for your support & love. Bug would fully except me to strap on a fierce heel and power stomp around the house probably to ‘Breathin’ by Ariana bc thats our fav song rn, so I shall cry, I shall model walk, I will catch some wind in my hair and miss my Buggy everyday,” the grieving cat dad wrote, adding some of his signature optimism to this difficult time.

Bug is survived by his feline buddy, Van Ness’ other cat, Harry Larry.