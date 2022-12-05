Jonathan the Tortoise — the Oldest Living Land Animal — Celebrates 190 Years with a Big Party

The world's oldest living land animal, according to Guinness World Records, recently celebrated his 190th birthday.

Jonathan the Seychelles tortoise was born in the early 1800s, but his exact birthday is unknown. Based on the reptile's physical health and early photos of Jonathan, experts believed the tortoise is around 190 years old.

He has lived on the remote Island of St. Helena, situated amid the South Atlantic Ocean, since 1882.

"Jonathan could actually be 200 because the information regarding his arrival on the island is not exact and because there's no real record of his birth," Matt Joshua, head of tourism on St. Helena, told CNN earlier this year.

Shell measurements documented upon his arrival on the island show that Jonathan was fully grown and at least 50 years old at that time.

Jonathan has lived through two World Wars, watched more than 35 governors of the island come and go, and has seen the island introduce radios, telephones, TVs, internet, cars, and an airport.

"When you think, if he was hatched in 1832 — the Georgian era — my goodness, the changes in the world," Joe Hollins, a retired veterinarian who helps care for Jonathan, told SWNS.

"And he's just been here, enjoying himself," Hollins added of the aged tortoise. "I do think he's fabulous actually, he's a great animal. And as a vet — what greater privilege is there than to be looking after the oldest known living land animal in the world?"

As a much-loved member of his island community, and its oldest resident, Jonathan was treated to a special celebration for what the tortoise's caretakers decided was his 190th birthday.

The lucky tortoise received a three-day birthday party, which began on Dec. 2, where Jonathan feasted on all his favorite veggies. Additionally, posters celebrating Jonathan's life were displayed on the grounds of the reptile's home, and the tortoise was gifted his song, video, and healthy food birthday cake.