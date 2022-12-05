Jonathan the Tortoise — the Oldest Living Land Animal — Celebrates 190 Years with a Big Party

Jonathan is a Seychelles tortoise who has lived on the island of St. Helena since 1882

By People Staff
Published on December 5, 2022 03:21 PM
Jonathan the tortoise
Photo: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty

The world's oldest living land animal, according to Guinness World Records, recently celebrated his 190th birthday.

Jonathan the Seychelles tortoise was born in the early 1800s, but his exact birthday is unknown. Based on the reptile's physical health and early photos of Jonathan, experts believed the tortoise is around 190 years old.

He has lived on the remote Island of St. Helena, situated amid the South Atlantic Ocean, since 1882.

"Jonathan could actually be 200 because the information regarding his arrival on the island is not exact and because there's no real record of his birth," Matt Joshua, head of tourism on St. Helena, told CNN earlier this year.

Shell measurements documented upon his arrival on the island show that Jonathan was fully grown and at least 50 years old at that time.

Jonathan has lived through two World Wars, watched more than 35 governors of the island come and go, and has seen the island introduce radios, telephones, TVs, internet, cars, and an airport.

"When you think, if he was hatched in 1832 — the Georgian era — my goodness, the changes in the world," Joe Hollins, a retired veterinarian who helps care for Jonathan, told SWNS.

"And he's just been here, enjoying himself," Hollins added of the aged tortoise. "I do think he's fabulous actually, he's a great animal. And as a vet — what greater privilege is there than to be looking after the oldest known living land animal in the world?"

As a much-loved member of his island community, and its oldest resident, Jonathan was treated to a special celebration for what the tortoise's caretakers decided was his 190th birthday.

The lucky tortoise received a three-day birthday party, which began on Dec. 2, where Jonathan feasted on all his favorite veggies. Additionally, posters celebrating Jonathan's life were displayed on the grounds of the reptile's home, and the tortoise was gifted his song, video, and healthy food birthday cake.

Related Articles
Rami Malek is seen arm in arm with his James Bond co-star Lea Seydoux as the pair leave an intimate dinner together.
Rami Malek and Léa Seydoux Smile as They Walk with Their Arms Around Each Other
Young coyote roaming the streets of Southern California in plain daylight
Dad Rescues 2-Year-Old Daughter from Coyote Attack in Their Front Yard
A racoon walks in its enclosure at the animal park of Sainte-Croix, in Rhodes, eastern France, on May 28, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!
ray liotta, cocaine bear
'Cocaine Bear' True Story — What to Know About the 1985 Events Behind the Shocking New Movie
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
Meeting the Parents! Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Hit It Off' with His Mom at Thanksgiving
Horse Carriage waiting for passengers near Central Park, NYC
Sanctuary Plans to Build Rescue for Retired Carriage Horses Following Death of N.Y.C. Horse
animals enjoy-opening-their-advent-calendar-at-ZSL-London-Zoo-(c)-ZSL
U.K. Zoo Animals Get Advent Calendars Filled with Crickets, Nutmeg and More
Where's Waylon dog adoption campaign
Ind. Community Starts 'Where's Waylon?' Project to Help Dog Waiting in Shelter Over 600 Days
Jim Parsons attends the "Spoiler Alert" New York Premiere at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on November 29, 2022 in New York City.
Jim Parsons Says 'It's Been a Long Time Coming' to Be an Out Gay Actor in Hollywood
Lion cubs who were rescued from the war in Ukraine by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, adjust to their new home at The Wildcat Sanctuary
4 Orphaned Lion Cubs from Ukraine Start New Life in Minnesota
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children
hero dog Artemis
Louisiana Golden Retriever Celebrated for Protecting Young Girls Lost in the Woods for Hours
Cold stunned turtle rescue
43 Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Flown to Safety on Rescue Flight from the Northeast U.S. to Georgia
CXR4YG Pele's Hair, fine volcanic glass fiber deriving from the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Falling Glass 'Hair' Named for Hawaiian Deity, Lava and Vog: What to Know About Mauna Loa Eruption Hazards
Wire-haired Dachshund male sits in the grass, Germany
Archaeologists Find Remains of Small Dogs Similar to Dachshunds in the Drains of Rome's Colosseum
australian firefighters calendar holiday video
The Australian Firefighters Calendar Made a Pet-Filled Christmas Video to Spread Holiday Cheer