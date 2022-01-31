"While wars, famines, plagues, kings and queens and even nations have come and gone, he has pottered on, totally oblivious to the passage of time," said the animal's veterinarian Joe Hollins

Jonathan the Seychelles Tortoise Is the Oldest Known Living Land Animal in the World at 190

After Methuselah the Australian lungfish made headlines for being the oldest living aquarium fish, Jonathan the Seychelles tortoise is reminding people of his record.

The 190-year-old reptile is the world's oldest known living land animal, a title Guinness World Records bestowed upon Jonathan 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 440-pound animal lives on St. Helena island — an island about a thousand miles off the coast of southwest Africa — and has survived through 39 US presidents, two world wars, and seven monarchs on the British throne.

"While wars, famines, plagues, kings and queens and even nations have come and gone, he has pottered on, totally oblivious to the passage of time," Joe Hollins, the animal's veterinarian, told The Washington Post.

He added, "Jonathan is symbolic of persistence, endurance, and survival and has achieved iconic status on the island."

Jonathan, who is also the world's most senior turtle, is estimated to be 190 years old but could be older, according to Matt Joshua, head of tourism on St. Helena.

"Jonathan could actually be 200 because the information regarding his arrival on the island is not exact and because there's no real record of his birth," Joshua told CNN.

Jonathan the tortoise Credit: Bournemouth News/Shutterstock

A photo taken between 1882 and 1886 shows a full-grown — or at least 50 years of age — Jonathan grazing at Plantation House, where he still resides, which indicates he would have hatched around 1832, CNN reports.

The tortoise was gifted to Sir William Grey-Wilson, who later became governor of St. Helena, according to the outlet.

"It was quite traditional for [tortoises] to be used as diplomatic gifts around the world if they weren't eaten first," Hollins told The Washington Post.

Jonathan the tortoise Credit: Keith Waldegrave/ANL/Shutterstock

Jonathan — who is now blind and has lost his sense of smell — has outlived the 150-year life expectancy for giant land tortoises.

"It's a huge responsibility, but an honor and a privilege for a vet to see to the needs of the oldest known living land animal in the world," Hollins, who has treated the animal for the last 13 years, told The Washington Post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Previously, the oldest turtle was Tu'i Malila, a tortoise who lived until 188. The animal died in 1965.