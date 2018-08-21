No 'Kid'-ding: Jon Stewart Helps Rescue Those Goats Found Wandering the New York City Subway Yesterday

Life is going to be anything but baaaad for these two kids.

On Monday, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart jumped in to help recover and rehome the two goats that were found wandering the New York City subway system.

The furry friends were discovered on the N train line in Brooklyn; their presence caused some trains to reroute for hours as animal rescuers worked to remove the animals from the area.

“We’ve seen cats and dogs but never goats,” Captain Jonathan Bobin of Transit District 34 told ABC 7. “This is a new one here … They were nervous and kept running from our personnel, but we were able to get them and take them off the tracks safely.”

Courtesy Farm Sanctuary

After officials shut off power in the area once the animals separated and started to run, the goats — nicknamed Billy and Willy — were tranquilized by NYPD ESU officers and removed from the tracks before they were handed off to rescuers.

Among those rescuers? Stewart, a friend of Farm Sanctuary.

According to Farm Sanctuary’s Meredith Turner-Smith, staff from Animal Care Centers of NYC eventually got the goats off of the tracks, then called Farm Sanctuary — America’s leading farm animal protection organization — to see if they could take the animals at their Watkins Glen, New York, shelter.

Courtesy Farm Sanctuary

That’s where Stewart — whose wife, Tracey, is on the Farm Sanctuary board of directors — came in, picking up the goats from New York City and driving them on upstate. (Watch him in action in the clip above.)

The Stewarts have long been champions of Farm Sanctuary; after Jon’s retirement from The Daily Show in 2015, the couple bought a farm in New Jersey with plans to start their own sanctuary and education center.

As for the goats’ previous life, few details are known.

“There are a number of meat markets in the area, so the theory is they could have come from one of those places,” Bobin told ABC 7. “But as of now, nobody has stepped forward to claim the goats.”