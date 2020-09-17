"He lives a fairy tale life now," a California-based rescue organization wrote as they announced the happy adoption news

Meet Splash! Jon Hamm Adopts Adorable Rescue Dog Who Was Previously Returned to Shelter Twice

Jon Hamm is welcoming another dog into his life!

Alongside a photo of the actor, 49, cuddling up with his new pup, the organization shared a little bit of information about the dog’s story.

"He was returned twice at the shelter because of his puppy energy. We rescued him and found him the best home," they wrote, happily adding that Splash's future looked very bright. "He lives a fairy tale life now."

"Happy adoption Splash," they added. "We are over the moon for you."

Back in 2015, Hamm opened up to PEOPLE about how his rescue dog Cora, a German shepherd mix who died in 2017, had changed his life "in such a positive way."

"Pets can bring to us a sense of love and pride and all of those wonderful things," he said of the rescue dog, who even got a shoutout when the actor won an Emmy that year.

Although Hamm originally planned on just fostering the animal, that plan quickly went out the window. "After meeting her I knew I had to keep her," he said. "Cora provides me with pure joy and love – and those are two pretty nice things to have in your life."

After over a decade together, Cora died at the age of 17.

"Cora was the best," Hamm told The New York Times in 2017, revealing that he wasn’t able to be with his beloved pooch when she passed away.

"I was scheduled to fly in at 8 o’clock in the morning, and she passed away right before I got there. It’s been a real hard 24 hours," he said. "She brought a lot of love and a lot of good times to me."