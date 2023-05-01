JoJo Siwa Announces Her Puppy Died from an 'Accident': 'My Heart Hurts'

The Nickelodeon star posted Saturday on TikTok about the loss of her puppy, Tooie, who came into her life just two months ago

By
Published on May 1, 2023 12:09 PM
JoJo Siwa Mourns Puppy Death
JoJo Siwa and Tooie. Photo: JoJo Siwa TikTok

JoJo Siwa is mourning the loss of her puppy, Tooie.

The Nickelodeon star announced via TikTok on Saturday that the dog, who appeared to have been a poodle mix, was involved in an accident.

"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven," Siwa, 19, wrote in her April 29 post. She did not add further details on the tragedy, but shared how much love the pup added to her life in their short time together.

"2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life," the Dance Moms alumna added. "I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy."

JoJo Siwa Mourns Puppy Death
JoJo Siwa and Tooie. JoJo Siwa TikTok

The "Boomerang" singer, who has worked with organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), is a known animal rights activist and has used her social media channels to raise awareness about animal welfare issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

JoJo Siwa Mourns Puppy Death
JoJo Siwa and Tooie. JoJo Siwa TikTok

Despite the YouTube sensation's tragic loss over the weekend, she also shared some positive news on Monday. The multi-talented star revealed on Instagram that she is dropping her own "Pride" merchandise collection on May 1.

Siwa came out as LGBTQ in January 2021 over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. When she lip-synced Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality. And with a very direct T-shirt — BEST GAY COUSIN EVER — she confirmed it.

Siwa has most recently been linked with Avery Cyrus, whom she went public with in October, posting a social media carousel of the pair together that included a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo Be My GF?" during a visit to Walt Disney World.

Related Articles
Pro-football player Tom Brady arrives for the Los Angeles premiere screening of "80 For Brady" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on January 31, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/tombrady/. Tom Brady/Instagram
Tom Brady Sends Condolences to Former Teammate Shaquil Barrett After Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter
Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in a Pool
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrmKWQ6vDk1/ Verified The family is growing. Meet Schnelly. 🐷 3h
Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's Pet Pig
SUZHOU, CHINA - MAY 06: (CHINA OUT) A female Rafetus swinhoei (also known as Yangtze giant softshell turtle) is seen in the mud at Suzhou Zoo on May 6, 2015 in Suzhou, Jiangsu province of China. Organized by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and China's Institute of Zoology (IOZ), artificial insemination in a pair of the only left one-hundred-year-old Rafetus swinhoei was conducted in southeast China's Suzhou Zoo and gained success which meant that there existing hope to save the world's largest freshwater turtle species. Rafetus swinhoei is an extremely rare species of softshell turtle found in Vietnam and China. Only four living individuals are known and it is listed as critically endangered in the IUCN Red List. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Giant Softshell Turtle Facing Extinction After Last Known Female Dies
rare black fox named shadow
Rare Black Fox Named Shadow Rescued in Wales After 2-Week Search
Choupette and Karl Lagerfeld
All About Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat Choupette
The 100th Koala bear has been born at an Australian Zoo, sparking hopes for survival of the iconic Australian species...The Australian Reptile Park were thrilled when they spotted tiny flutters coming from the pouch of Ash the koala.
Australian Reptile Park Announces the Birth of Its 100th Koala Joey: 'A Significant Achievement'
Kevin Smith dog death
Kevin Smith Mourns the Death of His Dog (and Frequent Costar) Shecky: 'No Day Is Promised'
John Mulaney, dog Petunia
John Mulaney's Dog Petunia Dies: 'Loved You from the First Moment'
A cow was on the loose today after a senior prank gone wrong in Chicago
Cow Gets Loose on Suburban Chicago Streets in High School Prank Gone Wrong
chris evans dog jinx dog food
Chris Evans Says Dogs — Like His Rescue Pup Dodger — Are 'Superheroes': 'They Have Such Courage'
Crazy photo shows snake eating fish at Landa Park in New Braunfels
Hobby Photographer Captures Shocking Shots of Big Texas Snake Unhinging its Jaw to Swallow Fish
ginny the dog
Rescue Throws Big Goodbye Party for Newly Adopted Dog Who Spent Over 1,000 Days at Shelter
James cromwell with rescue piglet babe Photo credit is Benjamin Oscar
James Cromwell Recreates 'Babe' Scene with Rescue Piglet Named After the Famous Movie Pig
Ralphie the Demon Dog New Home. Courtesy of Jason
'Demon' Dog Ralphie Excels at Agility Training After Adoption: 'He's Going to Do Amazing Things'
In this handout photo provided by NYC Parks on February 20, 2023, an approximately 4 foot long alligator is tended to by Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers, at Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 19, 2023. - Alligators inhabit Florida and the humid southeast of the United States: much further north, in New York, one was found alive, but in a very poor condition, in a pond in a Brooklyn park, the city announced on February 20, 2023. The rare discovery of the animal, probably abandoned by its owner, was made Sunday morning in the lake of Prospect Park.
Emaciated Alligator Rescued from Cold Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Dies, Zoo Officials Say