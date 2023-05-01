JoJo Siwa is mourning the loss of her puppy, Tooie.

The Nickelodeon star announced via TikTok on Saturday that the dog, who appeared to have been a poodle mix, was involved in an accident.

"My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven," Siwa, 19, wrote in her April 29 post. She did not add further details on the tragedy, but shared how much love the pup added to her life in their short time together.

"2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life," the Dance Moms alumna added. "I can't even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy."

JoJo Siwa and Tooie. JoJo Siwa TikTok

The "Boomerang" singer, who has worked with organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), is a known animal rights activist and has used her social media channels to raise awareness about animal welfare issues.

Despite the YouTube sensation's tragic loss over the weekend, she also shared some positive news on Monday. The multi-talented star revealed on Instagram that she is dropping her own "Pride" merchandise collection on May 1.

Siwa came out as LGBTQ in January 2021 over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram. When she lip-synced Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality. And with a very direct T-shirt — BEST GAY COUSIN EVER — she confirmed it.

Siwa has most recently been linked with Avery Cyrus, whom she went public with in October, posting a social media carousel of the pair together that included a sign from Cyrus asking, "JoJo Be My GF?" during a visit to Walt Disney World.