Meet Crystal! John Travolta Shares Adorable Photo of Son Ben's New Cat 

John Travolta shared a photo of himself and his 10-year-old son Ben with the new family pet

Meow is the word!

On Saturday, John Travolta announced that his son Ben got a new cat. The actor, 67, shared the news by posting a photo of himself and his 10-year-old son with the fluffy feline. Amping up the adorableness, while Travolta embraces his son in the snap, Ben cradles the kitty in his arms.

"Ben's new cat Crystal," Travolta captioned the smiling photo.

Travolta's daughter Ella gave the new family pet her seal of approval, commenting on the photo with a trio of heart emojis.

Earlier this year, Ella also had some sweet words for her dad in honor of his 67th birthday and shared a family photo.

"Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend," Ella, the 20-year-old daughter of John Travolta and late actress Kelly Preston, wrote alongside a family snap.

"Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we," she continued. "I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday. ❤️❤️❤️."

John Travolta and family

Ahead of his birthday, Travolta and Ella appeared together in Scotts Miracle-Gro's Super Bowl ad, recreating one of his most memorable onscreen moments: the iconic hand jive from Grease.