John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

Peanut appears to be the new name of the dog that Travolta adopted for his son following her appearance at the 94th Academy Awards

By
Published on October 1, 2022 05:18 PM
John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son’s Dog Waking Him Up. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJc2l_P3jP/?hl=en
Photo: John Travolta/Instagram

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out.

The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday.

"This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta wrote alongside a video of the dog licking his face repeatedly.

In the video, Travolta uses a bit of a baby voice with the animal, but his words are essentially undecipherable as he gets slobbered on by the aforementioned Peanut.

Peanut appears to be a new name for the dog once known to the world as Mac N Cheese. Travolta adopted her for his son after Jamie Lee Curtis brought her on stage as she honored Betty White and her dedication to animal welfare during the Oscars In Memoriam segment this year. The dog, along with a few other pups, was "dumped in a box outside" of an animal shelter, Paw Works co-founder Chad Atkins told PEOPLE.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: John Travolta attends the Governors Ball during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The newly named Peanut, her three siblings and their mother were all dropped off outside of the Avenal Animal Shelter in Avenal, Calif. And by the time the 94th Academy Awards rolled around, she was the only one who had yet to find a home. While a trained dog was initially going to be picked for the segment, Curtis refused.

"It was actually Jamie Lee Curtis who said, 'No, no, no, we can't do that. Betty White is known for her compassion for four-legged friends, and she was always a huge advocate of animal rescue. It has to be a rescue animal,' " Atkins said.

It was only after the show when Travolta locked eyes with the pup, held her for 30 minutes and agreed to adopt. "So it's happily ever after for her now," Atkins, who brought the dog to the Travolta family the following day, said.

"I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little Mac & Cheese and are taking her home today," Curtis wrote after the ceremony. "It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life's most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop."

During the segment, Curtis encouraged those present and those at home to adopt an animal, calling White "a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travolta's Instagram isn't just full of puppy love, either. He also shares quite a few clips of Ben, including one of his child practicing his parkour skills at an indoor adventure gym. In the clip posted in April, Ben uses monkey bars to swing across platforms, and Travolta appropriately added the caption "My Spider-Man Ben!" onto the video.

As for other members of the Travolta fam, John's daughter Ella, 22, who he also shares with late wife Kelly Preston, released her debut single "Dizzy" at the top of the year.

"She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous," Travolta previously told PEOPLE in 2020 of the pride he has for Ella. "I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," the proud dad shared at the time. "And maybe that's a valid contribution."

Related Articles
John Travolta Adopts Dog 'Mac n Cheese' from Betty White Oscars Tribute: 'The Biggest Winner of All'
John Travolta's Son, 11, Adopts Pup from Betty White Oscars Tribute: 'The Biggest Winner of All'
MacNCheese, THE OSCARS
How Mac N Cheese Went from Dumped Rescue Pet to a 2022 Oscars Star and John Travolta's New Dog
Flip, Dog in the shelter for over 2,555 days
Ohio Dog in Shelter Over 2,555 Days Finally Finds His Forever Home: 'Flip Is a Very Loving Dog'
John and Ella Travolta Share Emotional Father’s Day Posts
John Travolta and Daughter Ella Share Emotional Father's Day Tributes: 'Thank You for Everything'
john travolta
John Travolta Shares Impressive Video of Son Ben, 11, Parkour Training: 'My Spider-Man'
John Travolta son Ben level 3 Ninja
John Travolta Says He's 'So Proud' as Son Ben, 11, Achieves New Level in Ninja Training: Watch
John Travolta and daughter Ella Jimmy Kimmel Live!
John Travolta Celebrates Easter with Ella, Benjamin, and New Pup Mac N Cheese: 'Happy Easter Everyone'
Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the red carpet premiere and party for Peacock's new comedy series "MacGruber"
Kelly Rizzo Says Her 'Heart Broke All Over Again' Watching Emmys Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget
jamie lee curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Explains the Symbolism Behind Her 2022 Oscars Gown
Tyler Perry Sidney Portier In Memoriam
Oscars 2022 In Memoriam Features Special Tributes to Betty White, Sidney Poitier and Ivan Reitman
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
ricki lake
Ricki Lake Posts Photos of New Rescue Pup Following Death of Beloved Dog Mama: 'She Is Perfect'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 09: (L-R) Hugh Jackman, Bernadette Peters and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Hugh Jackman, Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups to Promote Dog Adoption as Bernadette Peters Shuts Down Protestors
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Adorable Picture of Himself and Pet Dodger. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdzBf79rfCv/.
Chris Evans Celebrates National Rescue Dog Day with Adorable Photo of Himself and Pet Dodger
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Instagram Photo with Her Pup: 'Baby Winnie'
Kimora Lee Simmons
Kimora Lee Simmons Fosters Dog Set to Be Euthanized: See the Adorable Photos