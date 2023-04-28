John Mulaney's Dog Petunia Dies: 'Loved You from the First Moment'

John Mulaney is mourning the loss of someone extra special.

On Friday morning, the comedian posted an Instagram tribute to his dog Petunia, who died.

"Petunia, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," he wrote in his caption. "Rest in peace. Thank you for being my little shadow."

The tiny French bulldog, whom Mulaney, 40, shared with ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, at one time had her own Instagram feed, which still has 132,000 followers and features old photos of the pooch in themed costumes, New York City moments and even her owners' 2014 wedding.

A 2020 New York Times profile on Mulaney followed him on a Sunday morning; his weekend routine usually began with taking Petunia on a walk for coffee.

"I'll pick her up and take her into Starbucks, pretending I don't know you can't do that," he joked. "It works if I come in looking distressed, as if I understand nothing about society."

He also talked about Petunia in his 2018 special John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, joking she was a "little monster" though also "one of my most favorite people I've ever met in my life."

Recently, Mulaney has been celebrating happier moments on Instagram, including sweet interactions with his girlfriend Olivia Munn and their son, Malcolm, plus the release of his Netflix special, Baby J.