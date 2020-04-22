John Callahan‘s Ex-Wife Eva LaRue Adopts the All My Children Star's Dog After His Sudden Death

Image zoom

John Callahan‘s ex-wife Eva LaRue has adopted his dog Cali after the late actor’s unexpected death.

LaRue, 53, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram Tuesday via a slideshow of selfies of herself posing with the adorable pooch.

“Welcome to the family Cali!” LaRue captioned the post.

LaRue explained that while she wasn’t looking to “add another thing that poops to the household” Cali was “John’s baby.”

LaRue also shared she believes the dog will be “just what God ordered to help us heal and vice versa,” in the wake of Callahan’s death.

“Rest peacefully John, I promise she’s in good hands,” LaRue concluded the post.

In the first shot, LaRue smiled widely as she held on to Cali who was slightly looking away from the camera with her tongue out.

In the second photo, Cali lunged towards the camera before giving LaRue a sweet kiss in the last photo.

Callahan died on March 28 at the age of 66 after suffering a stroke.

LaRue paid tribute to the actor in a statement saying, “We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John.”

“He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans,” LaRue added.

LaRue, who shares daughter Kaya, 18, with Callahan, also commemorated him with a lengthy post on Instagram, recalling his “big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad a–!”

“Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess,” she wrote. “You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins!”

Image zoom Eval LaRue and John Callahan Matthew Peyton/Getty

She also posted a photo of the former couple on their wedding day.

“Love knows not its depth till the hour of separation,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. Thank you so much for all the love and support, you’ll never know how much it means to us #toosoon.”

Callahan played Edmund Grey on ABC’s All My Children from 1992 to 2005. During that time, he met LaRue, who played his love interest Maria Santos. The couple was married from 1996 to 2004.

According to LaRue’s rep, the actor died unexpectedly on the early morning of March 28. He had suffered a massive stroke at his Palm Desert, California, home the day before. Paramedics responded to his house and rushed the actor to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, where he was put on life support. LaRue and her daughter were notified immediately, the rep said, and drove from Los Angeles to Rancho Mirage.

Callahan’s death is not related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the rep said, but due to the current hospital safety regulations, LaRue and Kaya were able to see the actor for a limited time before having to exit the facility. They were notified of his death shortly after midnight by phone.

Among other credits, Callahan appeared on another daytime drama, Santa Barbara, from 1986 to 1988 and on the primetime drama Falcon Crest from 1989 to 1992.