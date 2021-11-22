The actress announced on Instagram that her 14-year-old childhood dog Angel recently passed away

Joey King Mourns the Death of Her 'Sweet Angel' Dog: 'I Can't Believe You're Gone'

Actress Joey King is grieving the loss of her beloved Yorkie.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the 22-year-old announced that her childhood dog Angel passed away after nearly 15 years of love and loyalty.

"My sweet Angel. I can't believe you're gone. You almost made it to your 15th birthday. I'm so utterly heartbroken that I don't really know how to sum up into words what this beautiful girl meant to me," The Kissing Booth star wrote in her post, which also featuresd photos of her holding Angel wrapped in a blanket.

"I had her as a best friend since I was 6 years old and now she's gone. I'm happy she's no longer hurting but what is a world without my Angel," King continued on Instagram.

The post has garnered more than 2 million likes from King's over 19 million Instagram followers and has received numerous comments from fans and celebrity friends.

"Sending you so much love my beautiful friend. I'm so sorry for your loss. All the love xx," wrote South African actress and director Meganne Young.

"Sending you so much love," Kate Hudson added in the comments.

Joey King's dog Angel Credit: Joey King/Instagram

In August, on National Dog Day, King — who also has another dog — shared photos of both pups on Instagram, calling them the "lights" in her life.