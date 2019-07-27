Joe Jonas Opened Up About Late Dog Waldo's 'Pretty Fabulous Life' Before Fatal 'Freak Accident'

Image zoom Joe Jonas with dogs Porky and Waldo Cliff Watts

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s dog Waldo Picasso traveled around the world before his death.

Months before the couple’s dog was reportedly struck and killed by a car in New York City, the DNCE frontman, 29, revealed to PEOPLE that Waldo and their other dog Porky Basquiat got to enjoy perks that most pups miss out on, including visiting the Game of Thrones set and enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle.

“They live a pretty fabulous life,” Jonas told PEOPLE while posing with his beloved pooches in Sexiest Man Alive issue.

“They have probably traveled more than most of my friends,” he shared, adding that Porky and Waldo, two Alaskan Klee Kais, have already traveled to France, England, Canada, Amsterdam and all over America.

The newlyweds suffered an unimaginable tragedy on Wednesday when Waldo was being walked on the lower east side of Manhattan by Jonas and Turner’s dog walker, according to TMZ.

Though Waldo was on a leash, the dog reportedly broke free after becoming spooked by a pedestrian and ran out into the street. An oncoming car then tragically hit the dog in what Jonas’ rep called a “freak accident,” the outlet reported.

Image zoom Sophie Turner and dog Waldo Sophie Turner/Instagram

It reportedly took the newlyweds two days to go to the police because of how upset they both were, even seeking out help from a therapist in the wake of the tragedy, according to TMZ.

The Dark Phoenix actress, 23, and the musician welcomed Waldo to their family in April 2018, ahead of their Paris nuptials. The pup was the brother of Turner and Jonas’ other pooch, whom he originally got for Turner as a surprise gift.

To announce the exciting news of their second dog, Turner shared a sweet snap of the puppy brothers to Instagram, as well as one of her cuddling her new canine. “Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫” she captioned the images.