Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Get Matching Tattoos in Honor of Dog Waldo: 'R.I.P. My Little Angel'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will remember their beloved pooch Waldo Picasso forever.

The newlyweds debuted matching tattoos of the Alaskan Klee Kai — who died last week — on their Instagram accounts on Monday.

“R.I.P. my little angel,” Jonas wrote in the caption of his photo, while Turner shared her own on her Instagram Story, writing, “I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

Both Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, got the tattoo, a portrait of little Waldo, on their arms. The body art was done by New York-based tattooist Dragon, who posted a selfie with the couple, saying “Thank you so much guys. See you later!”

The newlyweds, who recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives, suffered the tragic loss of Waldo on Wednesday when the pooch was hit by a car while being taken for a walk by the couple’s dog walker.

Waldo was on a leash, but broke free after becoming spooked by a pedestrian. When the dog ran into the street, he was struck by a moving car in what Jonas’ rep called a “freak accident,” according to a report by TMZ.

The couple was reportedly so upset at Waldo’s death that it took them two days to report the incident, but did so to the New York Police Department on Friday, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that they sought help from a therapist in the wake of Waldo’s death.

The Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers bandmate welcomed Waldo — who is the brother of their other Alaskan Klee Kai, Porky Basquiat — in April 2018.

Jonas previously told PEOPLE that the two pups led quite the glamorous life.

“They live a pretty fabulous life,” the musician said when posing for PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive issue.

“They have probably traveled more than most of my friends,” he added, saying that Waldo and Porky have traveled to France, England, Canada, Amsterdam and all over America.

On Saturday, Jonas and Turner were spotted taking Porky for a walk in New York. Turner held Porky close to her chest during the outing.