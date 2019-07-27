Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Dog Waldo Tragically Killed After Being Hit by a Car in NYC: Report

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Waldo Sophie Turner/Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are mourning the loss of their beloved pet.

The newlyweds suffered an unimaginable tragedy earlier this week when their dog Waldo Picasso was struck and killed by a car in New York City, TMZ reports.

At the time of the incident on Wednesday, the Alaskan Klee Kai was being walked on the lower east side of Manhattan by Jonas and Turner’s dog walker, according to the outlet.

Though Waldo was on a leash, the pup reportedly broke free after becoming spooked by a pedestrian and ran out into the street. An oncoming car then tragically hit the dog in what Jonas’ rep called a “freak accident,” TMZ reports.

Reps for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Friday, a distraught Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, reported the incident to the New York Police Department.

It reportedly took them two days to go to the police because of how upset they both were, even seeking out help from a therapist in the wake of the tragedy, according to TMZ.

Officers with the New York City Police Department also did not immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

The Game of Thrones actress and the musician welcomed Waldo to their family in April 2018. The pup was the brother of Turner and Jonas’ other pooch, Porky Basquiat, whom he originally got for Turner as a surprise gift.

To announce the exciting news of their second dog, Turner shared a sweet snap of the puppy brothers to Instagram, as well as one of her cuddling her new canine. “Welcome to the family @waldopicassojonas 🐶 ♥️ 💫” she captioned the shot.

In November 2018, Jonas posed with his beloved pooches in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, where he revealed that Porky and Waldo get perks most pups miss out on, including going to the GOT set, going on tour with Jonas and traveling the world.

“They live a pretty fabulous life,” Jonas told PEOPLE, adding that Porky and Waldo have already traveled to France, England, Canada, Amsterdam and all over America. “They have probably traveled more than most of my friends.”

The dog duo also has their own respective Instagrams, with Porky’s account bringing in over 145,000 followers while Waldo had a whopping 45,200 followers.