Delaware Shelter Where Joe Biden Adopted Dog Major Hosting 'Indoguration' for Rescue Canine

The virtual event will celebrate Major's rise to First Dog and will also raise funds for the Delaware Humane Association's lifesaving work.

President-Elect Joe Biden's dog has made some "major" moves over the past few years.

In November 2018, the German shepherd was sitting at the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington, waiting for a forever home, when Joe and Dr. Jill Biden walked in and picked Major to be their new family member.

"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals," the Bidens said in a statement shortly after the dog's adoption.

Flash forward a few years later and the rescue pooch is preparing to move into the White House with the Bidens' other dog Champ and the family's future pet cat. The move to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is especially noteworthy for Major since he will be the first shelter dog to ever reside at the White House.

To celebrate this big win for rescue pets, Major's former home, the Delaware Humane Association (DHA), is throwing the canine his own "Indoguration" party on Jan. 17, a few days before Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The virtual event honoring Major will be hosted by the DHA and Pumpkin Pet Insurance, and will be emceed by TODAY show contributor Jill Martin — Lindsey Vonn's three dogs are also set to attend.

All animal lovers, and their dogs, are invited and encouraged to attend this special "indoguration." The DHA is asking for a minimum donation of $10 to participate in the event highlighting Major's amazing rise to First Dog. All of the funds raised during the event will go to the DHA "to help support the shelter’s vital pet and pet owner community services," according to a release from DHA and Pumpkin Pet Insurance, which added that the donations will "help more shelter animals like Major find their forever homes and spread awareness about the need to help pet owners who are financially struggling to care for their pets."

While the event's main mission is to celebrate Major and help other pets find forever homes, the "indoguration" also hopes to set a record for "the largest virtual gathering of dogs," so all human participants are encouraged to log on with their pup pals.

"We are thrilled to participate in what will hopefully be the world’s largest Zoom call for dogs," DHA’s executive director, Patrick J. Carroll, said in a statement. "2020 was a tough year for all of us financially – both for animal shelters and pet owners alike. Here at DHA our mission is to make ‘friends for life’ by connecting people with animals, and by building strong relationships to better serve our community. With Major heading to the White House, it’s our sincere hope that we can continue to connect more homeless animals with families than ever before. If a shelter dog is good enough for the White House, they’re good enough for your house!"