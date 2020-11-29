The Bidens are also proud dog owners of two German shepherds, Champ and Major

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden Set to Bring a Cat to the White House Along with Their Dogs

The Bidens are set to bring a feline companion with them to the White House in January 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, confirmed to CBS Sunday Morning that they will be getting a cat when they move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington D.C., along with their two German shepherds, Major and Champ.

"President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat," the show tweeted on Friday.

The former second lady, 69, teased in September that the soon-to-be first family would welcome a cat into their home after the former vice president, 78, is inaugurated next year.

"Well, I'd love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house," she told Fox 5's Angie Goff.

The last feline to live in the White House was a black cat named India, who belonged to George W. Bush's family. Bill Clinton and his family also had a cat, named Socks.

For the first time in four years, dogs are also heading back to the White House thanks to the Bidens, who are proud owners of German shepherds Champ and Major.

Major — who was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, 10 years after the couple welcomed Champ — will also make history as the first shelter dog to live at the White House, according to NBC News.

Champ and Major are frequently featured on the Bidens' social media pages and even made some special appearances leading up to the presidential election.

During his campaign, Biden also made it a point that he wanted to "bring dogs back to the White House."