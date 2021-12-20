President Joe Biden, who is already a pet parent to rescue dog Major, posted a picture of the new puppy playing with a tennis ball

Joe Biden Introduces New Puppy on Twitter: 'Welcome to the White House, Commander'

The White House just welcomed a new resident!

On Dec. 20, President Joe Biden introduced the world to a new first dog.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden, 79, tweeted along with a photo of the adorable puppy running through the grass with a tennis ball in its mouth. Commander is the third dog to move into the famous residence during Biden's presidency.

The president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden brought along their two dogs, Champ and Major, when they moved into the White House in January. It marked the first time in four years that a pet had lived at the presidential residence and the very first time a rescue dog called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home. The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.

Commander's arrival comes six months after the death of the Bidens' German shepherd, Champ. On June 19, Biden announced the pet's passing, calling the 13-year-old canine a "loving companion."

"Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family," the president and first lady wrote in a joint statement at the time.