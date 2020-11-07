Dogs everywhere are wagging their tails as the White House has been without pooches for the past four years

President-Elect Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major to Be First Rescue Dog in the White House

Now introducing the First Dog-elects, Major and Champ Biden!

For the first time in four years, dogs are heading back to the White House thanks to president-elect Joe Biden, who won the election over Donald Trump on Saturday.

Biden's German Shepard, Major, will also make history as the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, according to NBC News.

The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, 10 years after the couple welcomed their first German Shepard, Champ.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens said in a statement at the time.

Major, who was fostered by the Bidens before being adopted, was "from the litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all,” according to the Delaware Humane Association.

“Once we posted about them for your help, Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history," the group wrote on Facebook.

Champ was welcomed on Christmas 2008 and the beloved pet lived at the vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory during Biden's two terms with former President Barack Obama. (Fun fact: Champ was the nickname Joe’s father gave him when he was a boy.)

Champ and Major are frequently featured on the Bidens social media pages, and even made some special appearances leading up to the presidential election.

"No ruff days on the trail when I have some Major motivation," Biden wrote alongside a sweet clip of Major licking his face.

During his campaign, Biden also made it a point he wanted to "bring dogs back to the White House."

Since news broke of Biden's win, several pup-fluencers have shared their excitement for Champ and Major's big debut.

"I’m not big into politics, especially American politics. But I am over the moon to see two beautiful German Shepherd dogs in the White House," added Fabulous Finn.

Justin Theroux also teased that he is already looking forward to setting up his rescue dog, Kuma, with Major.

"Hey, Major. Single. And looking for a running mate," Theroux wrote alongside a picture of Kuma on his Instagram Story.