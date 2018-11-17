Joe Biden Adopts German Shepherd Named Major from Delaware Shelter: 'We Are So Happy'

Meet the newest member of the Biden family!

Joe and Jill Biden adopted a German Shepherd named Major from the Delaware Humane Association on Saturday. The organization shared photos of the former vice president, 75, and his new four-legged family member on Facebook, including a photo of the pair spending time with one another at a local shelter.

“We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the Bidens said in a statement obtained by CNN.

Major, who joins Biden’s other German shepherd named Champ, “is from the litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all,” according to the Delaware Humane Association.

“Once we posted about them for your help, Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history!” the group said on Facebook.

The Delaware Humane Association also shared that the Bidens had been fostering Major.

“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!” the organization happily announced.

The Bidens first welcomed Champ on Christmas 2008 and the beloved pet lived at the Vice Presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory ever since Inauguration Day. (Fun fact: Champ was the nickname Joe’s father had for him when he was a boy.)

Dr. Biden previously told PEOPLE Champ had been several “accidents” on the carpets on the off-white carpeting the Cheneys’ had used in the Vice Presidential residence.