Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Urge People to Adopt, Not Eat, Turkeys this Thanksgiving

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are encouraging everyone to go cruelty-free this holiday season.

The couple, who are outspoken vegans — want to spread the word about adopting a turkey, not serving one, on Thanksgiving. Mara, 36, and Phoenix, 47, visited the Farm Sanctuary in Acton, California, on Saturday, where they spent time with rescued turkeys. Now, they hope others will join Farm Sanctuary's Adopt a Turkey initiative.

"Turkeys are emotional, intelligent, and social animals. It's chilling that more than 68 million turkeys will be brutally slaughtered and eaten during the holiday months alone," Mara and Phoenix said in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

"By adopting a turkey through Farm Sanctuary's Adopt a Turkey Project, you are not only supporting the rescue of animals caught in the brutal factory farming industry, but you are also protesting animal agriculture's immoral treatment of workers, and its dominating role in accelerating the climate crisis," they continued. "In this season of giving, please join us in adopting a turkey, and leaving them off your plates."

As part of Farm Sanctuary's Adopt a Turkey program, individuals can "symbolically adopt" one of the animals by giving a one-time $35 donation, which "helps Farm Sanctuary care for our rescued turkeys, protect others still in need, and raise awareness about the beautiful lives they lead when they're allowed to live," according to the organization.

Phoenix and Mara's latest message comes after the couple paired up with fellow vegan Billie Eilish to petition President Joe Biden to send pardoned turkeys to Farm Sanctuary this year instead of giving them to farms, zoos or universities.

In a petition signed by 12 celebrities, Farm Sanctuary asked the president "to truly honor these birds and let them live their lives at Farm Sanctuary."

rooney mara Credit: farm sanctuary

"As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys," the petition reads, in part. "Here, they will have the opportunity to dust bathe, feel grass beneath their feet, enjoy a robust social life, and receive personalized care."

Along with Farm Sanctuary, The Gentle Barn is also working to rescue turkeys this season.