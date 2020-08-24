Phoenix has teamed up with PETA to encourage people to adopt a vegan diet

Joaquin Phoenix Encourages Animal Lovers to 'Change the World From Your Kitchen' by Going Vegan

Joaquin Phoneix is offering you a seat at his kitchen table as part of a new campaign with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA): "Change the World From Your Kitchen. Go Vegan."

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the new spot to go with the campaign. In the video, the Joker actor and longtime animal rights advocate, speaking from his own kitchen, encourages animal lovers to adopt a vegan diet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's so much pain in the world that we are powerless over, but being party to animal suffering is not one of them," Phoenix says in the clip.

The Oscar winner's message is paired with undercover footage from PETA's recent investigation into a major U.S. egg farm, where the animal rights organization says they found severe overcrowding and cruel euthanization methods.

"It's easy to escape personal responsibility by actively avoiding the truth. But I hope you will join me in rejecting animal cruelty," Phoenix adds in the spot, advising that adopting a vegan diet can help diminish animal cruelty and offer other benefits.