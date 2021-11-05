Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish Petition Joe Biden to Allow Pardoned Turkey to Live at Sanctuary

The tradition of pardoning turkeys at the White House shortly before Thanksgiving began with Ronald Reagan in 1987

A dozen celebrities have signed a petition requesting President Joe Biden break with tradition this year should he pardon a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Joaquin Phoenix, Billie Eilish, and Ricky Gervais are among the 12 stars to join in asking the Commander in Chief, 78, to allow the selected birds to live at Farm Sanctuary — an animal protection organization based in Watkins Glen, New York — where they would "live out their lives in peace and safety."

"As we approach the holiday season — meant to be a time of gratitude and goodwill — we hope you'll accept our offer to provide sanctuary and the best life possible for pardoned turkeys," the organization said in a letter to the president.

In the letter to Biden, Farm Sanctuary said the pardoned animal would receive amenities such as "the opportunity to dust bathe, feel grass beneath their feet, enjoy a robust social life, and receive personalized care" should they be permitted to live under their care.

Farm Sanctuary notes in their letter that modern turkeys "have been genetically altered to grow exceptionally fast and large and require specialized attention." Those pardoned by presidents in years past, they say, "haven't received" that kind of care.

The group added that they "would be happy to open our doors" to either the Biden administration or any poultry farmers interested in seeing how wonderful life would be for any turkey.

"Since 1986, Farm Sanctuary has rescued thousands of animals — and if you host a presidential turkey pardoning this year, we hope you'll allow the birds to come live at Farm Sanctuary," the organization shared in their letter.

Turkeys have been pardoned at the White House shortly before Thanksgiving since 1987 when Ronald Reagan was president. The National Turkey Foundation has been presenting turkeys to the White House since 1947.

According to Farm Sanctuary, pardoned turkeys are typically sent off to places like farms, petting zoos, and universities "where they are likely not cared for as individuals with unique personalities, emotions, needs, and preferences."

Donations made to Farm Sanctuary's "Adopt a Turkey" program support "the day-to-day needs" of each adopted turkey, such as food, straw bedding, and medical care.