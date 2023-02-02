Joanna Gaines Shares Clip of Husband Chip Feeding Their Farm Animals: 'A Man and His Chickens'

Joanna Gaines is showing off how her husband, Chip Gaines, is a chicken whisperer.

In an Instagram video the HGTV alum, 44, posted on Wednesday, Joanna walks up on Chip, 48, enjoying quality time in the couple's chicken coop with his animal friends.

"A man and his chickens," Joanna captioned the sweet clip, showing Chip holding a baby chickadee in his hands before feeding over a dozen chickens, all of which surround the TV personality.

"How do you guys have the time to do all the things and be present in your personal life?" one follower asked in response to the video. "That's some serious and intentional time management happening there!"

"Chip has such a pure heart for the animals," another fan noted.

In addition to sharing their animals (including 14 new baby goats!), Joanna and Chip have five kids: sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, Drake, 18, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 13.

At 2 years old, Crew was already being trained as the Fixer Upper stars' farmhand.

In a 2021 Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines clip shared with PEOPLE, Joanna and Chip enlist their youngest to help them gather eggs from their farmhouse's chicken coops for eggs Benedict and biscuits.

In the video, Crew dutifully carries a bucket while walking in little boots to help his family with the farm errand.

Crew started bonding with his family's animals early in life.

In 2020, Chip shared an Instagram post showing Crew interacting with a farm animal.

"A boy and his horse ... #farmLife," the proud dad wrote alongside a photo of the toddler patting a horse gently on the snout.

When Chip and Joanna Gaines first renovated their Texas farmhouse, the couple gave fans a glimpse of the process in the first episode of their 2021 discovery+ series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. The HGTV alums, who started the Magnolia Network with their catalog of home shows, gave fans a peek at the addition they built on their famed farmhouse.

"When we first started Fixer our house was completely under construction, all of this was a field," Joanna explained, standing in the front yard of the 40-acre property that now holds the chicken coop, flower garden, and of course, an ever-growing number of farm animals and pets.

"Just a little white farmhouse that needed a little TLC," Chip reminisced before explaining that they had to add on because of their expanding family.