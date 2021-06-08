Jill Duggar Dillard Defends Feeding Unused Breast Milk to Her Dog: 'She's Fine'

Jill Duggar Dillard revealed she has had leftover breast milk in her freezer “for nearly a couple years now”

Jill Duggar Dillard revealed Monday that she gave her rescue dog Fenna some of her leftover breast milk — and she preemptively defended that choice.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 30, said on Instagram that she had years-old breast milk in her freezer that her son Samuel Scott, 3, "asked to try." When Samuel didn't enjoy the milk, Jill gave the remainder to the family's dog.

"I've had my last teeny bottle of breast milk in the freezer for nearly a couple years now (both my boys stopped breastfeeding around 2 years old and Sam is almost 4 now!)," Jill wrote in the post, which featured a photo of Fenna drinking the milk. "I know I know...it's probably a freezer-burnt nutrition-less substance now…"

She continued, "Well, Sam randomly asked to try it recently and it didn't look or smell bad when I thawed it out so i let him try it. As expected, he didn't like it after trying a couple sips."

Jill joked, "Needless to say, now all 3 of my children have now had breast milk."

Getting ahead of potential critics, the Counting On alum said, "Also, before any of you jump on me for feeding it to the dog, she's fine. She's totally fine."

"I wouldn't have given it to her if I thought it would make her sick. So just chill mkay?!," Jill added.

Jill, who shares Samuel and Israel David, 6, with husband Derick Dillard, revealed elsewhere in the post that she's "sentimental" over using up the last of her breast milk.

"Anyone else feel sentimental about their 'liquid gold?'" she wrote, adding, "Whoever coined the phrase, 'no use crying over spilled milk' certainly never pumped!"

Jill and Derick adopted Fenna in February.

"After being cooped up for a while with the big winter storm and school still out for Israel, we decided to go visit some animals at the shelter!" the Counting On alums captioned a video showing themselves and their boys visiting an animal shelter and picking out their new dog.

The couple later revealed the dog's name in a YouTube video in March, explaining that it is a Dutch girl's name meaning "peace."

"Her name is Fenna. We named her in the parking lot," Jill said.