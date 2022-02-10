Dr. Jill Biden and First Dog Commander Share Special Message of Love for Puppy Bowl 2022 — Watch

Dr. Jill Biden and Commander filmed a message from the White House about the "unconditional love, joy, and comfort" pets provide for Puppy Bowl XVIII

Puppy Bowl XVIII is right around the corner!

Ahead of Puppy Bowl 2022 and the other big game on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 — a day before Valentine's Day — Puppy Bowl has shared an exclusive look at a sweet moment from this year's event: a special message of love from the White House!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This all-new video message from Dr. Jill Biden will air during Puppy Bowl XVIII. In the clip, the First Lady introduces the Biden family puppy, Commander. Dr. Biden also reminds viewers of this Valentine's Day-themed clip about how special our pets are because they "bring us unconditional love, joy, and comfort every day."

Dr. Jill Biden and Commander Watch the Puppy Bowl Credit: Discovery+

This year, the Puppy Bowl weekend programming leading up to the big game will also be all about love with specials like Inside the Bowl, Where Are They Now, and From Puppy Bowl with Love. These programs highlight the most loving and endearing moments from Puppy Bowl's 18-year history, including fuzzy-faced kisses, sideline snoozers, and water bowl splashing.

Puppy Bowl XVIII weekend is about how truly special a pet's love is and how an animal's life can be transformed when given a second chance.