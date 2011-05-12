The actress may be traveling from New York to Cannes, but home is with her pups

Jetsetting Rachel Bilson Can't Wait to Get Home to Her Dogs

Rachel Bilson has been traveling a lot lately, with stops in Barbados, France and New York just this month. She can’t wait to get back to her dogs, especially her adorable mutt Thurman Murman.

“He is amazing,” Bilson told PEOPLEPets.com at the Derek Lam + ebay collection launch Tuesday. “I can’t wait to see him tomorrow.”

Traveling so much – a challenge for anyone these days – is made more difficult because Bilson can’t take either of her dogs with her. “[Thurman] is kind of a grumpy old man, so he’s not that into the airplane,” she said. “It’d be selfish for me to want to bring him.”

Flying is also not an option for her new pooch, Lambert. “He’s absolutely enormous,” Bilson explained. “He’s a old English sheepdog mix.”

Bilson was spotted out with Lambert in April, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Hollywood, struggling to control her extra-large pooch. The petite actress set the record straight: “He tried to go after another dog, and the only thing I could do to keep him from dragging me into the street was basically to sit on top of him.”