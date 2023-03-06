Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Adopt a Puppy They Met at a Photo Shoot: 'She Chose Us'

Jessie James Decker has a new pup in her life.

The country music star stopped by the Country Now studio in Nashville, Tenn. to meet some adorable puppies from Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue for the outlet's "Pupdate" series. While interviewing with Country Now, Decker fell in love with one dog in particular, and decided to take her home.

"Swipe to see how I convinced @ericdecker to let us adopt a puppy on Valentine's Day," Decker captioned an Instagram post where she shared a screenshot of the text exchange between her and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, that revealed some of the behind the scenes of the adoption process.

They named the dog Hart Olivia Decker, she added.

After sending Eric a photo of four sleeping pups, Jessie writes, "Come now Eric" before quickly adding, "I'm serious." Eric responded, "I'm not gonna get attached to a dog."

Country Now reports that Jessie called Eric "in hopes that he would feel the same way she did once he got to meet the adorable pup" — and it worked.

In her Instagram post, Jessie shared a slide from the video call between the two. She can be seen giving the white puppy with black and fawn markings on its face a sweet kiss on the nose.

The country star also shared a video of Eric meeting the dog for the first time before the couple ultimately took home their new pet. Jessie hands Eric the dog, referring to him as "the puppy master," and a smile breaks out on the former football player's face.

Jessie shared a final video of Eric happily walking out of the studios with their new puppy coddled like a baby.

Jessie James Decker/instagram

Hart, who has a heart-shaped nose, is joining the Decker's two golden retrievers, Jake and Jenny. Jessie and Eric also have three children, Vivianne, 8, Eric II, 7, and Forrest, 4.

"Hart completed the heart of our family," Jessie tells Country Now. "I feel like she chose us. We weren't expecting to come home with a puppy that day, but it felt so right."