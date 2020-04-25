Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Find Their Hilarious Dog Doppelgängers: 'Big Day for Us'

Image zoom Jessica Biel/Instagram

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have officially discovered their dog-elgängers.

On Saturday, Biel shared on Instagram that she and her husband had a "big day" while social distancing as they figured out which breed of dog they most resemble.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple — who has been in Montana amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — each held up a picture of their respective canine look-alikes.

"I don’t know what day it is anymore, but we just found our dog doppelgängers... and some pretty great hair inspo," Biel, 38, captioned the hilarious photos.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Says He and Wife Jessica Biel Are 'Commiserating' Over '24-Hour Parenting'

"Big day for us," the mom of one added.

Biel shared that she took after an Irish setter. In the picture, the Sinner star wore her light brown waves down to show off the similarities.

Meanwhile, Timberlake, 39, found that he looked most like a rottweiler. The singer kept a stern and poised face as he posed next to the robust breed.

Earlier this month, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" artist shared how his family of three has been faring as they isolate together in an off-the-grid area.

RELATED: Jessica Biel Celebrates Son Silas' 5th Birthday: 'We're at Home, Covered in Legos and Birthday Cake'

“We’re doing good. We’re mostly commiserating over the fact that we… just, 24-hour parenting is just not human,” Timberlake said in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1.

“Just a commercial break,” he added, referring to how his child sometimes needs a breather from his mom and dad just as much as they may need one when it comes to daily parenting duties.

Timberlake and Biel are staying with 5-year-old son Silas at their “place in Montana” for the time being, which the Trolls: World Tour star explained is in a non-crowded area.

“We’re in a place where they’re pretty socially distant here anyway, where our place is, and so just being able to walk out into your driveway and maybe go for a little hike is always nice,” he said, adding that the family feels “very lucky and blessed” to be able to get away there.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.