Jessica Alba Nearly Steps on a Massive Rattlesnake While Posing for Photos: 'Ooh S—!'

Jessica Alba had an up-close and personal encounter with a critter that would make anyone jump out of their skin.

Alba, 39, shared a video and photo on Instagram Tuesday showcasing the terrifying moment she nearly stepped on a rattlesnake while she was posing in front of a statue.

"Hey, Jess, we should get one without your mask in portrait mode," says the man operating the camera in the video.

Alba starts to take off her mask when she looks down to see the reptile just feet away from her own feet, before exclaiming, "Ooh, s—!"

Thankfully, Alba was able to quickly put some distance between her and the rattler.

"There's a rattle snake, right there," the person behind the camera says, while another woman goes on to yell, "Oh crap, it's a rattle snake, get the hell out of there."

In addition to the video, Alba was able to safely show the snake in question, and wrote in the caption, "When u unknowingly walk over a 5ft 🐍 rattle☠️🙀🤯.... 🛑adult language."

WARNING: Below video contains explicit language

A few days prior to her snake encounter, Alba was in tears on her Instagram, but it was not because of a terrifying experience with a reptile.

On Wednesday, Alba shared an Instagram post of herself realizing that her 12-year-old daughter, Honor Warren, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, is now taller than her.

In the first photo, a teary-eyed Alba, 39, hugs Honor while the duo has their backs to each other in the second photo — proving Honor is in fact slightly taller her famous mom.

"The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you 😩😩😩," the L.A.'s Finest star captioned the sweet shot.

Image zoom Honor Warren and Jessica Alba Jessica Alba Instagram

Alba and Warren, 41, welcomed Honor in June 2008, just one month after the couple tied the knot. They also share daughter Haven Garner, 9, and son Hayes Alba, 2½.

In July, the family of five enjoyed a family getaway to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Alba sharing images from the trip on social media.

In one group shot, the Honest Company co-founder posed with her three kids in the car and outside as they all rocked their own face masks amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.