Jessica Alba Shares Photos of Her New Puppies: 'Safe to Say the Whole Fam Is Obsessed'
Jessica Alba's house just got a lot more cuddly!
The actress shared a charming video to her Instagram on Thursday, introducing two adorable new canine additions to her family.
The footage showed the two puppies snuggling in the 40-year-old Honest Company founder's lap, as "Moon (And It Went Like)" by Kid Francescoli played.
Alba's three children whom she shares with husband Cash Warren — daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, as well as son Hayes, 4 — were seen frolicking with the cute animals as well.
The kids helped with feeding time in the puppies' crate, and little Hayes even got into the enclosure for a bit.
The Fantastic Four actress was clearly smitten by the moment, as she captioned the clip, "it's Hayes in the crate for me 🤣"
She continued, "safe to say the whole fam is obsessed w our new fur babies 🐶💘"
Last week, Alba took the opportunity to share several other photos of the pups, along with a portrait of the whole family (dogs included).
"& all the sudden - I became a mama of 5 🤣" she wrote next to a collection of photos on Jan. 13.
"Meet our new 🐶 babies Dolly and Lucy (short for Lucille and Dolores) 🥰🤍" she continued.
Additional images in the collection included a closeup of the sweet pups, along with a shot of Haven caressing one of the dogs next to her mother.