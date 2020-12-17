The Masked Singer host says that losing one of her pups was "one of the hardest things I've had to go through"

Jenny McCarthy Mourns the Death of Her Dog: 'She Was Like a Daughter to Me'

Jenny McCarthy is mourning the loss of her dog.

Ahead of The Masked Singer season 4 finale on Wednesday night, the 48-year-old star revealed in an interview with Extra that one of her dogs has died.

"Everyone I know is healthy, people wise," McCarthy said when asked how she's holding up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, before sharing the sad news of her dog's death.

"My dog just passed, which I don't want to talk about," she said, "but that was one of the hardest things I've had to go through this year."

"She was like a daughter to me," McCarthy added of her late canine.

According to The Daily Mail, McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, have been pet owners to French bulldog Lumpy and black Shih Tzu's Gunner and DJ.

In January 2019, the couple added two Pomeranian puppies to their animal family.

"Introducing Drogon and Nymeria Wahlberg to our family. So happy. #furbabies #pommeranian ❤️❤️," she wrote alongside a snap of Wahlberg, 51, holding the puppies.

Both dogs were named after characters from Game of Thrones: Drogon, one of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) beloved dragons, and Nymeria, a direwolf adopted and raised by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

Wahlberg shared a photo on Instagram of the puppies both fitting on a paper plate later that month, joking that his wife "turned me into" Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump's husband, Ken.

"Puppies on a plate or plate of puppies?" he wrote on Instagram. "Not sure how my wife turned me into Ken form #RHOBH, but I love these 'little' ladies (aka The Littles), and I carry them around just like Mr @lisavanderpump. Except, of course, when they take a ride on a small plate."