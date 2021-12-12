Jennifer Lopez Introduces Her Family's New Pet Cat Hendrix

Jennifer Lopez gave a glimpse at her Christmas decorations in the 10-second clip as she showed off her family's latest furry addition on social media

Jennifer Lopez has added a new kitten to the family — just in time for the holidays.

The two-time Grammy nominee, 52, introduced her combined 230 million Twitter and Instagram followers to her new pet cat on Saturday. "Introducing ... #Hendrix!!!!" Lopez captioned a video of her furry friend.

She also gave a glimpse at her beautiful Christmas decorations in the 10-second clip, as she zoomed in across the room to reveal Hendrix in front of the tree, taking in the lavish surroundings.

Meanwhile, Lopez is still going strong with Ben Affleck after the pair rekindled their romance earlier this year. Last month, she said on the Today show that she's open to getting married again.

"I don't know. Yeah, I guess. I mean, you know me. I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times," the Marry Me star said. "I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred percent."

After spending Thanksgiving together, the couple most recently showed PDA as they sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Boston Celtics earlier this week.

A source told PEOPLE in July that they "are madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives," adding that their relationship is different this time around. "They want to do everything they can to make this work," the insider said.

The "On My Way" singer shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel, 9.