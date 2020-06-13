Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Introduce the World to Their New Puppy: 'Welcome to the Fam'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's family just got a little bigger!

Oh Thursday, the engaged couple introduced fans to their new furry friend — a goldendoodle puppy that they got for Lopez's son Maximilian "Max" David, 12 — on their respective social media accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We surprised Max yesterday with a new puppy, a Goldendoodle. So cute, but there’s one thing left to decide ... his name! We are having a family debate and would love your help!" Rodriguez, 44, captioned a portrait of the family — including Lopez's 12-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz. — with the pooch. "It’s between these two names: Tyson or Yankee Doodle???"

The former MLB star added that the family dog, Lady, finally "got a brother" in a hashtag.

"#ImAGranddad," he joked.

As for Lopez, 50, she shared a video of the pup playing with Max.

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!" she wrote in the caption, tagging her four-legged friend's new Instagram account. "We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet!"

"What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee?" the World of Dance judge continued. "All will be revealed soon!"

Despite not having an official name, the goldendoodle already seems to be a hit with fans. As of Friday, the dog has already amassed at least 10,000 followers on Instagram.

"Me and my dad Max. We’re already the best of buddies!" read a caption alongside a photo of Max and his new canine companion.

"I may be sleepy, but I sure do have the best Auntie in the world 🌎!" another post featuring Emme giving the pooch a kiss read.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been social distancing with their blended family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In late April, Rodriguez opened up in a lengthy Instagram post about feeling "incredibly grateful" to spend more time together.

"I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. 🤣," the retired athlete wrote, along with a photo of himself with fiancée and his eldest daughter Natasha, 15.

"Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else," he said. "This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families."

Last month, Lopez gave an update on the status of her and Rodriguez's highly anticipated wedding amid the global health crisis.

"Nobody knows," she said. "There’s no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out. You know, it’s disappointing on one level."

"After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off which is what we’re doing right now," Lopez added. "But at the same time, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year but everything is kind of on hold right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The singer, who accepted Rodriguez's proposal during a romantic vacation in March 2019, admitted that she had mixed feelings about her wedding being delayed.

"I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see," she shared. "Maybe it’s going to be better? I have to believe that it will be."