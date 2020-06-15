Jennifer Garner Explains Taking Her Cat for a Walk in a Stroller: 'It's Happy to Go Out'

Jennifer Garner is embracing life as a full-fledged cat lady.

The actress, 48, explained in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, released Monday, the backstory behind a photo taken last month of her walking her pet cat in a stroller.

"One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house," the mother of three explained, "And I said 'What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks'. And she said, 'I want to take the cat.' "

The 13 Going On 30 star said after she and her children — son Samuel, 8, and daughters Seraphina, 11, and Violet, 14— took the cat for a walk, she decided to order a cat stroller.

And it's a decision she blames solely on Jerry Seinfeld's wife Jessica.

"I want Jessica Seinfeld to know I blame her because she is like a cat lady, and all of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks," Garner said. "And it has a leash."

However, Garner admitted to DeGeneres, 62, that her cat seems to enjoy the stroller: "I think it's happy to go out and about. It's very titillated by the whole adventure."

Image zoom ellentube

During the pre-recorded interview, Garner also shared an update on how her chickens are holding up throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"What a time to have chickens," she said. "They've just been out there laying. They just give us eggs out the wazoo, we give eggs to neighbors."

"I look out there and I look at them on the nest and I just say 'How you doing? Can I move you?' " Garner added. "You don't want to move them at the wrong time."

Image zoom Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

Garner's three children, whom she shares with ex Ben Affleck, are also doing well and staying busy since the pandemic began, the actress said.

"They've been great. We have our moments, of course, but I think they really get the call to action of staying put and working hard to keep your chins up," she shared. "They've been cleaning the house and helping out and they've been really good."