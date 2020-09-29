Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie got into character during their hilarious recreation of The Farmer and the Monkey

Jennifer Garner and Her Dog Adorably Recreate a Scene from New Children's Book

Jennifer Garner always stays entertained with her adorable golden retriever, Birdie.

Over the weekend, Garner, 48, posted a hilarious Instagram video of herself and Birdie recreating scenes from Marla Frazee's wordless picture book, The Farmer and the Monkey.

In the video, the actress sits on the couch reading the book to Birdie — while clips show Garner and the pup acting out the story dressed as the farmer and the monkey, respectively.

While Garner enthusiastically reads the story aloud, Birdie seems much less interested as she lays on the couch beside her actress owner, even falling asleep at one point.

Near the end of the video, Garner, wearing a black-and-white farmer outfit, dresses Birdie in an adorable yellow and red hat to recreate a sweet scene from the book.

In her caption, Garner wrote, ″My favorite illustrator, @marlafrazee (rhymes with crazy), has chucked text out the window with her wonderful wordless books The Farmer and the Clown and The Farmer and the Monkey (out this week!!) — and I promise you will never miss a word. Like at all,″ Garner wrote in the post's caption.

She added: ″Taking a 'picture walk' through a book with your child empowers them to see and tell stories based on their own observations, helps your pre-reader focus on illustrations’ little details (focus grows with them, I promise!), and teaches your little one to deduce story from subtleties of expression and body language. Picture walks erase language barriers, thumb their nose at illiteracy, and create a cozy conversation between reader and child."

The Farmer and the Monkey, the follow-up to Frazee's The Farmer and the Clown, is on sale now.

Garner started ″Books with Birdie″ back in 2017. Days before Christmas that year, she read the pup a bedtime story — and then Birdie promptly fell asleep.

″There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up.🎅🏻🎄," Garner wrote in the caption.