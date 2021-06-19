Jennifer Garner Buys Hilarious Feline-Holding Sweatshirt for Her Cat: Moose 'Cativated My Heart'

Last year, Jennifer Garner said she liked taking her cat on walks in a stroller

Jennifer Garner's cat, Moose, has fully "cativated her heart."

On Friday, the actress, 49, showed off a new feline-holding sweatshirt that she purchased after seeing it in an ad on Instagram. The pink sweater features both a pouch for holding one's kitty and a zippered section for their pet's head to pop out.

In a hilarious Instagram Reel video, Garner put on the sweatshirt and said, "Where's my cat?" before she walked downstairs and yelled to Moose: "The internet got us a present!"

After putting on the silly garment, which features the words "Who cativated my heart?" and also has cat ears on the hood, Garner made multiple attempts to put Moose inside the sweater.

After she finally got Moose into the pouch, the pair posed together - fully showcasing the sweater in all of its glory.

"Instagram Ads: 1. Moose: 0," she captioned the Reel.

"It's Moose's world. We all just living' in it," commented actor Kevin Weisman.

"We need more Moose content," wrote author Jessica Seinfeld (wife of Jerry Seinfeld), to which Garner replied, "As you know I blame Moose on you. You may not be aware that I consider you Moose's godmother, congratulations."

Last year, Garner told Ellen DeGeneres that she sometimes takes her cat on walks in a stroller.

"I think it's happy to go out and about," she said. "It's very titillated by the whole adventure."

"One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house," the mother of three added. "And I said, 'What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks.' And she said, 'I want to take the cat.' "