Jennifer Aniston's 'Chelsea Lately' Surprise? Pup Norman!

Jennifer Aniston may not be adopting a dog, but she already has one who’s close to her heart: Welsh corgi-terrier mix Norman!

In fact, she’s so attached to the 15-year-old pooch that she brought him to a Chelsea Lately taping this week, and even let him come on camera.

“I brought a friend who has to come out and say ‘hi’ to you,” Aniston told pal Chelsea Handler. “I knew you’d want him!”

Handler and the crowd went wild for the pup, whom Aniston affectionately called “Norm” and “Normy,” and watched as the actress tried to get him to sit, to no avail. “He’s 15 years old, he doesn’t care anymore,” she said.

Norman was jokingly dressed up in a sweater vest and shirt, just like Handler’s assistant Chuy Bravo, and Aniston said her dog was dying to meet the funnyman. But when Bravo got up from his seat to greet the dog, well, let’s just say Norman made his way to the exit. Guess you can’t teach an old dog … to make new friends?

Catch Aniston and Norman on E!’s Chelsea Lately Monday night at 11 p.m. ET.

