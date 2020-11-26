Jennifer Aniston Poses with Her Adorable Puppy Lord Chesterfield for Thanksgiving: 'We're Grateful'

Jennifer Aniston is giving thanks for her super-cute puppy!

On Thursday, the Friends alum, 51, offered a glimpse at how she's spending her Thanksgiving morning with her dog, Lord Chesterfield, the rescue pup she introduced to fans last month. In a trio of snapshots with the pet, Aniston poses and plays with the sweet dog, showing how much he's grown in just over a month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We’re grateful 🙏🏼❤️," she captioned the Instagram post.

When she announced the furry new addition to her family in October, Aniston — who is also a dog mom to Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, her white pitbull — shared a video of the adorable dog sleeping with a bone in his mouth.

"👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼," she captioned the clip at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Aniston was previously a dog mom to Dolly, her white German Shepherd whom she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. Dolly died in July 2019.

In December, Aniston told PEOPLE that she had "come so close" to getting another puppy. "And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes. And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would," she said.

"But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie," Aniston added, "because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Kidman Adopts Rescue Cat Named Louis: 'Newest Member of Our Fur Family'

Aniston's Morning Show costar, Reese Witherspoon, also recently got a puppy. Earlier this month, Witherspoon, 44, introduced fans to her brand-new pet, whom she named Minnie Pearl. "Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one ❤️," Witherspoon captioned a photo of the doggo in the grass.

The new pet announcement came three weeks after Witherspoon revealed that her beloved French bulldog Pepper had died.