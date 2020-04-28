Jennifer Aniston Shares Adorable Photos of Her Dogs' 'Big Day' Lounging on Her Furniture

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Shares Photo of Her Dogs Lounging Jennifer Aniston/Instagram; Inset: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jennifer Aniston's days have really gone to the dogs.

On Monday, the Morning Show actress, 51, shared photos of her two sleepy four-legged friends as they lazily lounged around on her furniture.

"Big day..." she wrote on one photo she shared to her Instagram Story, featuring a snapshot of Clyde, her Schnauzer mix.

"Exhausted," she added on another pic of her white pit bull, Sophie.

Aniston, like millions of Americans, has been practicing social distancing by staying at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though the actress admitted that the shelter-in-place experience hasn't been too difficult for her.

"I’m a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream," Aniston joked earlier this month, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge."

"The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there," she said, adding that she doesn’t like to keep up with the daily headlines. "I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing."

And the star's newfound free time has amounted to plenty of chores. Aniston revealed that her new “favorite thing in the world” was doing the dishes, “because not only are you doing your dishes, but you’re washing your hands.”

The Emmy-winning actress also said she keeps busy by re-organizing her home.

"I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realized I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets," she joked. "I’ve got to pace myself."

In addition to chores, Aniston has been using her time to give back. Along with her former Friends costars — Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow — the group has worked to raise money to support America’s Food Fund though the All-In Challenge campaign.

Fans who donate anywhere from $10-$100 to the fund via the contest are entered for a chance to win a seat for themselves and five friends at the taping of the highly anticipated upcoming Friends reunion.

Filming for the special is set to tape at the comedy’s original soundstage: Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the series, was set to be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May 2020, but it has since been postponed due to the nationwide production shutdown. A new date has yet to be announced.

"We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” Aniston wrote on Instagram last week, as she announced the All-In Challenge. "We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had 🥳 … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour."

"We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to," she concluded. "Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over 🥰 Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected."

